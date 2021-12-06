Dry CargoEuropeOperations

Swedish firefighters hampered by high winds in operation to douse stricken ship carrying timber

Sam Chambers December 6, 2021
Swedish firefighters have had a busy weekend trying to contain a blaze which erupted on a Liberian-flagged ship carrying logs off Gothenburg.

The fire, which started in the fore cargo hold on Saturday, had not been extinguished 48 hours later despite the use of multiple vessels and helicopters to douse the ship. Firefighting has been hampered by strong winds.

The crew of the Almirante Storni remain onboard and there is now discussion about whether or not to try and take the bunker fuel from the stricken vessel.

“We can’t say the fire is under control, but at least it has not spread”, a Coast Guard spokesperson told local media on Monday morning, adding the work could continue for several days.

The nine-year-old, 31,796 dwt handy bulk carrier is managed by Germany’s NSC.

