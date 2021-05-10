Swedish floating wind player set for Norwegian debut

Stockholm-based floating offshore wind developer Hexicon intends to deploy a demonstrator project at Marine Energy Test Centre (Metcentre) off Norway.

The company said that the pilot project, called TwinWay, aims to commercialise new offshore floating wind technology.

The intention of the TwinWay project is to show proof of concept for Hexicon’s floating wind foundation through twin wind-turbines pilot unit designed for, installed, and operated at Metcentre.

The test area is located off of Norway’s southern coast and Metcentre has applied for consent for a new larger capacity of 85 MW, expected to be granted in 2021.

Hexicon has signed a conditional site exclusivity agreement with a reservation of 6 MW.

Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon, said: “This is not only a great opportunity to demonstrate Hexicon’s patented technology and capability in project development, but foremost an important step for the floating wind sector. With this project we can demonstrate the clear benefits with offshore floating wind compared to onshore as well as bottom fixed offshore wind power, and how it is set to become a highly relevant part of the future renewable energy mix.”