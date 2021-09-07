Europe

Swedish Maritime Administration to receive funding boost

Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxSeptember 8, 2021
0 14 1 minute read
Gothenburg Port Authority

Sweden’s government has announced that it will boost the annual budget of the Swedish Maritime Administration by SEK45m ($5.24m) per year from 2022 to SEK220m and by an additional SEK6m annually from 2025.

The government has also proposed that the Swedish Maritime Administration be provided with SEK220m for the year 2022 to enable essential investments in the agency’s ship, boat and helicopter fleets, reducing the corresponding fairway charges to shipping.

In addition to this supplement, the government also wants to broaden the “eco-bonus”, assisting the transfer of goods from roads to shipping, with an investment of SEK100m during the period 2022-2024.

The Swedish government noted that shipping plays an important role in climate change and the country’s employment, so the investment programme will strengthen the competitiveness and attractiveness of shipping and accelerate the restructuring of the transport sector.

Rikard Engström, CEO of the industry body Swedish Shipping, said: “It is very gratifying that the government is now making a targeted investment in shipping by taking greater responsibility for the Swedish Maritime Administration as an authority and contributing to the transformation of shipping.”

Tags
Photo of Andrew Cox Andrew CoxSeptember 8, 2021
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Andrew Cox

Andrew Cox

During the 1990s, Dr Andrew Cox was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button