Swedish Maritime Administration to receive funding boost

Sweden’s government has announced that it will boost the annual budget of the Swedish Maritime Administration by SEK45m ($5.24m) per year from 2022 to SEK220m and by an additional SEK6m annually from 2025.

The government has also proposed that the Swedish Maritime Administration be provided with SEK220m for the year 2022 to enable essential investments in the agency’s ship, boat and helicopter fleets, reducing the corresponding fairway charges to shipping.

In addition to this supplement, the government also wants to broaden the “eco-bonus”, assisting the transfer of goods from roads to shipping, with an investment of SEK100m during the period 2022-2024.

The Swedish government noted that shipping plays an important role in climate change and the country’s employment, so the investment programme will strengthen the competitiveness and attractiveness of shipping and accelerate the restructuring of the transport sector.

Rikard Engström, CEO of the industry body Swedish Shipping, said: “It is very gratifying that the government is now making a targeted investment in shipping by taking greater responsibility for the Swedish Maritime Administration as an authority and contributing to the transformation of shipping.”