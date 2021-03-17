Swift Drilling seals plug and abandonment campaign with Wintershall

EuropeOffshore

Dutch drilling contractor Swift Drilling has been awarded a long-term contract by Wintershall Noordzee to utilise 2010-built jackup rig Swift 10 to perform a plug and abandonment campaign in Dutch and German North Sea.

The contract is scheduled to commence this summer, and has a potential duration of three to four years.

The company says the rig, which is currently stacked, will be revitalised and restarted for the campaign.

Erwin Lammertink, CEO of Swift Drilling parent company Van Es Holding, said: “We’re extremely happy to revive the Swift 10 for Wintershall Noordzee. Together we share the ambition to create a long-term cooperation to P&A wells safe, efficient and economical as one team. The cooperation with Wintershall Noordzee aiming at the realization of our shared ambition so far has been enjoyable and the right basis for successful P&A campaign.”

