Swire Blue Ocean secures offshore wind farm contract in Scotland

July 21, 2020
Offshore vessel operator Swire Blue Ocean (SBO) has been awarded a contract by MHI Vestas for the transportation and installation of turbines at the Seagreen offshore wind project in Scotland.

Under the contract, SBO will transport and install 114 wind turbines from the second half of 2021.

“We are delighted that MHI Vestas has selected SBO for the installation of wind turbine generators at Seagreen. We look forward to a successful collaboration with our project partners as we develop and execute this exciting project located at a complex site. Operating on difficult sites is one of our key competences,” said Jacob Gregerson, CCO at Swire Blue Ocean.

The Seagreen project, owned by SSE Renewables and Total, will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion.

Swire Blue Ocean currently operates two windfarm installation vessels, Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey.

