Swire Energy Services buys into Portuguese wind O&M tech start-up

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2021
BladeInsight

Aberdeen-based Swire Energy Services (SES) is expanding its renewables portfolio with an investment in the Portugal-based wind operation and maintenance (O&M) technology start-up, BladeInsight.

This is the first investment in Swire Energy Services’ history that will see a stake investment in a technology company exclusively servicing the renewable energy industry.

The deal will see SES obtain a majority shareholding, with options for further investment in a company which provides cloud-based asset management software and autonomous drone robotic solutions for wind turbine blades.

Sabine Weth, VP offshore wind for Swire Energy Services, commented: “We see this investment as an opportunity to leverage the advanced drone technology and data platform to support the development of specialised and highly cost-efficient services in the offshore wind industry going forward.”

Founded in 2015 by André Moura, BladeInsight currently services the wind markets in Europe, North and South America.

