Swire Pacific Offshore suffers ransomware attack

Singapore offshore vessel operator Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) has fallen victim to a cyber attack, resulting in the loss of some confidential proprietary commercial information along with some personal data.

The company has not confirmed if the data breach is ransomware-based, but the Cl0p ransomware group is said to have since updated its blog, claiming it had hacked SPO’s systems.

According to SPO, the attack didn’t impact its global operations as it took immediate action to reinforce already implemented security measures.

The company said it has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and is contacting potentially affected parties to inform them about the incident.

“SPO has taken immediate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate the potential impact of the incident. It takes a serious view of any cyber attack or illegal accessing of data or any unlawful action that potentially compromises the privacy or confidentiality of data, and will not be threatened by such actions,” the company said in a statement.

Just two weeks ago, the company was looking for a cyber security engineer. At the time of publishing this article, SPO’s official website was down for maintenance.