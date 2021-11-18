Swire Projects charters in six MPPs

Swire Projects, the projects division of Swire Shipping, and Nordic Project & Finance have signed an agreement for the long-term charter of six multipurpose heavylift vessels. The terms of the charter remain confidential.

The long-term charters include four 12,700 dwt and two 19,600 dwt MPP vessels built between 2007 and 2011.

The vessels will be delivered to Swire Projects from December 2021 as they complete their current charters.

“The addition of these MPP vessels is a significant leap forward in our plans and long-term strategy for expanding our projects business. We are looking forward to operating these vessels in the market and developing our service offering to the project sector,” said Namir Khanbabi, general manager of Swire Projects.