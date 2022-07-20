Synergy eyes non-flammable rechargeable batteries for shipping

Synergy Marine, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Synergy Group, has partnered up with US-based battery developer Alsym Energy and Japanese owner Nissen Kaiun to roll out non-flammable rechargeable batteries for the shipping sector.

The partnership will see Alsym provide Synergy and Nissen Kaiun with 1 GW of batteries annually for three years from 2025, conditional on the battery systems meeting key performance levels and regulatory requirements specific to cargo ships and tankers.

Alsym said it aims to provide batteries at a fraction of the cost of lithium-based technologies that may be used to power ships as they enter and leave port, power berthed ships, and support peak shaving applications at sea.

“These batteries can help reduce risks to crew and cargo, as well as lower insurance costs for fleet managers and shippers,” the company claimed.

Synergy, which manages a diversified fleet of over 500 vessels, is said to plan to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach (pictured).

“By lowering the cost of electrification and minimising the risk of battery-related fire events, Alsym’s technology is well-placed to be a safer alternative that can help the shipping industry meet its goal of zero net emissions by 2050, especially in light of the European Commission’s recent proposal to classify lithium as toxic,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and chief executive of Synergy Marine Group.

The pilot production of non-flammable batteries is set to commence later this year at Asylum’s facility in Massachusetts.