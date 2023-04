A 30-year-old Guinea-Bissau flagged general cargo ship with 14 Syrian crew sank off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast early on Wednesday morning, killing at least three of them. Eight people were rescued while efforts continued to find the other missing crew.

The Joe 2 , laden with a cargo of aluminium, sank off the coast of Kumluca, in Antalya province, while heading to Ukraine from the Turkish port of Iskenderun.