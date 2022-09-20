T7 Global seals mobile offshore production unit contract with Mubadala

Malaysia’s T7 Global has clinched a deal for the provision of a mobile offshore production unit in the Nong Yao field, in the southern Gulf of Thailand.

The company’s subsidiary Tanjung Offshore secured the contract worth around RM400m ($88.2m) from Busrakham G11, a Thai-based subsidiary of Mubadala Petroleum, under which it will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the unit and the subsequent leasing, operation and maintenance for a period of five years.

Mubadala operates the Jasmine, Nong Yao and Manora fields off Thailand. The Nong Yao oilfield is already producing via a wellhead processing platform within the G11/48 concession, where Mubadala holds the majority interest, accompanied by partners KrisEnergy and Palang Sophon.

The deal, which comes with an extension option for two years, will be T7 Global’s third MOPU project, following a converted Cendor MOPU for Petrofac (pictured) and a newbuild for Petronas.