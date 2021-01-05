T7 Global seals mobile offshore production unit contract with Petronas

Malaysia’s T7 Global, part of Tanjung Offshore Services, has entered into a contract with Petronas Carigali for the provision of leasing, operation and maintenance of a mobile offshore production unit for the Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

The charter is for a period of ten years.

“The Bayan MOPU Project from Petronas Carigali serves as a testament of T7 Global’s capabilities in the oil & gas industry. This project marks a major milestone for the Group in expanding its portfolio as an energy solutions provider. We are excited to continue working on this project despite the current challenging outlook for the oil & gas industry. I would like to thank Petronas Carigali for believing in us and we will do our best in delivering the project according to specifications and timeline,” said T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani.