AsiaOffshore

T7 Global seals mobile offshore production unit contract with Petronas

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
T7 Global

Malaysia’s T7 Global, part of Tanjung Offshore Services, has entered into a contract with Petronas Carigali for the provision of leasing, operation and maintenance of a mobile offshore production unit for the Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

The charter is for a period of ten years.

“The Bayan MOPU Project from Petronas Carigali serves as a testament of T7 Global’s capabilities in the oil & gas industry. This project marks a major milestone for the Group in expanding its portfolio as an energy solutions provider. We are excited to continue working on this project despite the current challenging outlook for the oil & gas industry. I would like to thank Petronas Carigali for believing in us and we will do our best in delivering the project according to specifications and timeline,” said T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 5, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button