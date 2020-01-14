T7 Global secures offshore work from Repsol

January 14th, 2020

Malaysian offshore service provider T7 Global has secured a contract from Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia to provide maintenance, construction and modification services for blocks located offshore Terengganu, Malaysia.

The five-year contract will be executed by Tanjung Offshore Services and the value is as per the work order request by Repsol.

“We are proud to have been awarded this contract by Repsol which demonstrates the strength of our expert capabilities in Malaysia. This contract represents a testament to the strong partnership we have with Repsol. With the continuous replenishment of our order book, we are confident of maintaining our growth momentum in the coming years,” said T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzul Thani N Hassan Thani.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

