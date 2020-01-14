Home Sector Offshore T7 Global secures offshore work from Repsol January 14th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Malaysian offshore service provider T7 Global has secured a contract from Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia to provide maintenance, construction and modification services for blocks located offshore Terengganu, Malaysia.

The five-year contract will be executed by Tanjung Offshore Services and the value is as per the work order request by Repsol.

“We are proud to have been awarded this contract by Repsol which demonstrates the strength of our expert capabilities in Malaysia. This contract represents a testament to the strong partnership we have with Repsol. With the continuous replenishment of our order book, we are confident of maintaining our growth momentum in the coming years,” said T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzul Thani N Hassan Thani.