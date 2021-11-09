AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Tacoma clamps down on long-stay containers with new charge

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Port of Tacoma

Husky Terminal & Stevedoring, which operates the Husky Terminal at the Port of Tacoma in Washington, has implemented a “long stay rehandling charge” payable by cargo owners on import containers that dwell more than 15 days at the terminal.

The new policy, which took effect on November 1, imposes a one-time charge of $315 that must be paid before a container will be released.

In a notice on its website, Husky said, “Despite our best efforts, the overall number of high dwelling units continues to increase along with overall duration of stay. Regrettably the deterioration in import velocity has directly impacted yard fluidity, forcing the terminal to perform multiple rehandles of the same units over an extended period.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 9, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button