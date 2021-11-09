Tacoma clamps down on long-stay containers with new charge

Husky Terminal & Stevedoring, which operates the Husky Terminal at the Port of Tacoma in Washington, has implemented a “long stay rehandling charge” payable by cargo owners on import containers that dwell more than 15 days at the terminal.

The new policy, which took effect on November 1, imposes a one-time charge of $315 that must be paid before a container will be released.

In a notice on its website, Husky said, “Despite our best efforts, the overall number of high dwelling units continues to increase along with overall duration of stay. Regrettably the deterioration in import velocity has directly impacted yard fluidity, forcing the terminal to perform multiple rehandles of the same units over an extended period.”