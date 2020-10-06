Taconic Capital takes ownership of Liberty di Navigazione bulker

Investment fund Taconic Capital is the new owner of 2011-built post-panamax bulk carrier LDN Fortuna .

The ship was controlled by Liberty di Navigazione, a company partly owned by the Perseveranza di Navigazione group.

The ship changed hands at the end of a long-lasting debt restructuring procedure which saw the sale of the related bank loans from MPS bank to SC Lowy, and then to Taconic Capital.

Taconic is expected to sell the vessel as soon as possible.

The LDN Fortuna was the last ship in the Perseveranza di Navigazione group, which recently saw all of its fleet transferred to turnaround funds Pillarstone Italy and DEA Capital.