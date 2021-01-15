ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Taicang Container Lines places order for feeder boxship trio at Tsuneishi Zhoushan

Taicang Container Lines, the shipping unit of Taicang Port, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Tsuneishi Zhoushan Shipbuilding for the construction of three 1,091 teu boxships.

The vessels will be used for feeder shipping services between China and Japan, and deliveries are scheduled in 2022.

Taicang Container Lines currently operates shipping services between China, Japan and Taiwan. VesselsValue data shows the company currently owns a fleet of seven containerships.

Taicang Port is a major transhipment port between China’s coastal ports and Yangtze River ports.

