Greater ChinaOffshore Wind

Taiwan launches offshore wind alliance

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Ørsted

The Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association (TOWIA), an alliance formed by a number of companies in the offshore wind farm sector, has been launched to support the offshore wind development in Taiwan.

Founding members of the association are Ørsted, Northland Power, Copenhagen Infrastructure Wind Power Development Taiwan (CIP), WPD Taiwan Energy, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, Swancor, Yushan Energy and JERA.

The main goal of the TOWIA is to facilitate green energy discussions among government officials, private companies and the public and help build a sustainable wind power supply chain in Taiwan by encouraging a deeper cooperation between industry and academia.

Taiwan expects renewable energy accounting for 20 % of total electricity generation by 2025 and it plans to have over 15.5 gw of operating offshore wind capacity by 2035.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button