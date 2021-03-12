Taiwan launches offshore wind alliance

The Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association (TOWIA), an alliance formed by a number of companies in the offshore wind farm sector, has been launched to support the offshore wind development in Taiwan.

Founding members of the association are Ørsted, Northland Power, Copenhagen Infrastructure Wind Power Development Taiwan (CIP), WPD Taiwan Energy, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, Swancor, Yushan Energy and JERA.

The main goal of the TOWIA is to facilitate green energy discussions among government officials, private companies and the public and help build a sustainable wind power supply chain in Taiwan by encouraging a deeper cooperation between industry and academia.

Taiwan expects renewable energy accounting for 20 % of total electricity generation by 2025 and it plans to have over 15.5 gw of operating offshore wind capacity by 2035.