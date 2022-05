Taiwan Navigation has returned to Japan to a familiar yard for its latest fleet expansion.

Brokers indicate the Taiwanese company has ordered two 40,000 dwt bulkers at Namura Shipbuilding. Delivery is due in 2024 with no prices revealed to date.

The Taipei-headquartered shipping line has a fleet made up of kamsarmax, panamax and handy bulk carriers alongside one ferry, a dredger and a number of tugs.