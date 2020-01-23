Taizhou Mingxing and Suzhou Xinxin order bulker pair at New Dayang

New Dayang Shipbuilding has signed shipbuilding contracts with domestic shipping operators Taizhou Mingxing Shipping and Suzhou Xinxin shipping for the construction of two 59,900 dwt bulk carriers.

Under the contracts the two companies, controlled by Taizhou’s Cao Yongming and Cao Yongan brothers, each ordered one vessel at the New Dayang.

The vessels will be deployed for domestic shipping operations.

Suzhou Xinxin currently has another 59,900 dwt bulker under construction at New Dayang and the ship is set for delivery in the first quarter.

New Dayang Shipbuilding was rebranded from Dayang Shipbuilding, a former subsidiary yard of bankrupt Sinopacific Shipbuilding. The shipyard was taken over by SUMEC Group in 2018.