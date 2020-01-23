Taizhou Mingxing and Suzhou Xinxin order bulker pair at New Dayang

January 23rd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

New Dayang Shipbuilding has signed shipbuilding contracts with domestic shipping operators Taizhou Mingxing Shipping and Suzhou Xinxin shipping for the construction of two 59,900 dwt bulk carriers.

Under the contracts the two companies, controlled by Taizhou’s Cao Yongming and Cao Yongan brothers, each ordered one vessel at the New Dayang.

The vessels will be deployed for domestic shipping operations.

Suzhou Xinxin currently has another 59,900 dwt bulker under construction at New Dayang and the ship is set for delivery in the first quarter.

New Dayang Shipbuilding was rebranded from Dayang Shipbuilding, a former subsidiary yard of bankrupt Sinopacific Shipbuilding. The shipyard was taken over by SUMEC Group in 2018.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

