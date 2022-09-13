Tanjung Offshore scores new Petronas contract

Malaysian offshore service provider Tanjung Offshore, part of T7 Global, has been awarded a contract by Petronas for the provision of subsea inspection services.

The contract, effective until August 2024, will see the company provide platform-based inspection services utilising mini remotely operated vehicles (mini-ROV) for over 30 offshore structures such as jackets and pipelines in Malaysia.



This is Tanjung Offshore’s third mini-ROV contract, with the previous contracts awarded by Petronas and Pioneer Pegasus in 2019 and 2021, respectively, for a total of 15 platform inspection works, T7 said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

The mini-ROV is one of T7 Global’s early initiatives, having begun as a trial project in 2019 through its offshore construction services segment, where the company integrates compact robotic inspection technology into subsea operations.

“The mini-ROV business is anticipated to provide annual recurring revenue for T7 Global. We view this as a long-term sustainable business where technology plays a vital role in transforming the way we perform inspection and maintenance works,” said Tan Kay Zhuin, T7 Global CEO.