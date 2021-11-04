Tanker giant Tsakos linked to €500m Greek solar investment

The Tsakos family, who run one of Greece’s most famous tanker names, New York-listed Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN), is making a massive play in solar power, outlining plans for a €500m ($579m) photovoltaic park in middle of mainland Greece. The planned solar park will be one of the largest in Europe, while the Tsakos family are also pursuing similar projects in South America where they own vast tracts of land mainly in Uruguay.

Among other investors into the Greek solar project is MAN, the German energy solutions company, which Tsakos has close ties with thanks to its many engine purchases over the years.

Greece aims to produce 60% of its power from renewable energy sources by 2030 and be climate neutral by 2050 with solar and wind power the main sources of this energy transition.