Tanker S&P numbers spike

Brokers tell Splash Extra that in the opening fortnight of December dry pricing has come off but is now stabilising, while wet keeps pushing up with no obvious end in sight as the growing shadow fleet will create a tightened supply for the non-shadow fleet.

In dry bulk, S&P activity is down 21% year-on-year according to VesselsValue. 22% of sales this month so far have been to Greek buyers.

Capesize freight rates are down by 64% year-on-year but remain stable from the previous month, ...