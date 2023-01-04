Tanker waypoints to look out for in 2023

After a bumper 2022 thanks to limited new supply and stretched supply chains seeking oil from all corners of the globe, analysts are confident the tanker segment is set to enjoy another solid year of earnings.

Researchers at Nowegian brokers Lorentzen & Co believe tonne-mile demand for crude oil carriers will increase by 10% and product tankers by 12% this year. By contrast, as vessel supply will only expand by 4% and 2%, respectively, vessel capacity utilisation is slated to hike up to 90.3% for crude oil carriers and 93.9% for product tankers, Lorentzen analysis maintains (see chart below).

Of concern will be China’s ability to reassert itself after a troubled 2022.

The World Bank has forecast China’s economy to rebound to 4.3% in 2023, a slight decrease from its September forecast of 4.5%.

Beijing scrapped its zero-covid policy last month, but surging infection rates and self-quarantines are viewed by analysts at Braemar as likely slowing oil demand in China.

“Stress in the real estate sector, uncertain global growth prospects and geopolitical tension can add risks to China’s growth,” Braemar noted in a recent tanker update.

Nevertheless, many are anticipating China’s economy ought to pick up later in the year, at a time where other tanker issues could ease up leading to a stronger second half of 2023.

“Lower China demand, higher Russian supply, surging SPR inventory releases should all turn positive from Q1,” a new report from Arctic Securities suggested.