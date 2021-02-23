Tankers love weather disruptions

Some say the Jade Emperor established the order of Zodiac animals by the order in which they arrived at his party. The rat tricked the ox into giving him a ride. Then, just as they arrived at the party, the rat jumped down and landed ahead of the ox.

In 2020, the metal rats of the global tanker industry went against the tide, as they reaped massive profits while the siege of the world by the pandemic grew to impact every single one of us.

Attention on deck

Most likely refiners are runn...