TAQA and Abu Dhabi Ports unveil plans for green hydrogen to ammonia project

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports are looking to develop an industrial scale green hydrogen to ammonia project to supply ships converted to use ammonia as a bunker fuel and for export via specialised gas carriers.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on developing proposals for a green ammonia export facility to be based in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad). The new plant would be fuelled by hydrogen produced by an electrolyzer facility paired with a 2 GW solar photovoltaic power plant.

The TAQA-Abu Dhabi Ports project would also feature a storage facility at Khalifa Port, opening the opportunity for it to become a hub for exporting green ammonia to international markets including Europe and East Asia.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s CEO and managing director, stated that if the project goes ahead, it would place Abu Dhabi at the heart of the emerging market for green hydrogen.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, remarked: “With its strategic location between the East and the West, its proximity to KIZAD and Zonescorp, as well as the multimodal connectivity through sea, air and land linking Abu Dhabi to global markets, Khalifa Port is in an ideal position to become a major hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives exports to all international markets.”

The ammonia plant would have pipeline connectivity to the Khalifa Port storage facility, enabling ammonia to be directly delivered to the port.

In May, Abu Dhabi Ports also unveiled plans for a $1bn green ammonia production facility in Kizad that will target regional and international markets. Helios Industry, a special project vehicle company, intends to invest more than AED3.67bn ($1bn) in the facility’s construction over several years.