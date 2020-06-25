Taranto seals container business return

French line CMA CGM has officially announced that from July 10 it will call at the port of Taranto on its Turmed service, sealing a comeback for the renovated terminal to the container arena.

CMA CGM said that Taranto will be connected by sea with Turkey and Tunisia via the Malta port hub, which also provide access to the group’s global network of services serving more than 420 ports on five continents.

Turkey will be linked in just three days to the port of Taranto, where daily train services connect to Central and Northern Italy.

Last year, Yilport signed a 49-year operating lease with Taranto port authority to operate its container terminal, which has been idle since Hutchison and Taiwanese shipping line Evergreen left in 2015.

The company is targeting an annual throughput of over two million teu within ten years.