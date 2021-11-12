Task force established at COP26 to support seafarers through green transition

To support seafarers as the shipping industry pursues its climate goals, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the United Nations Global Compact have joined forces to create the Just Transition Maritime Task Force. The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will also take part in the task force.

Announced at COP26, the task force will protect workers and their communities through the transition to green shipping. It will provide policy recommendations to ensure an equitable, people-centred transition, focusing in particular on developing economies.

Guy Platten, Secretary-General at ICS, said: “Many of our seafarers come from developing nations, who are witnessing first-hand the effects of climate change. We must ensure they are given the green skills they need to keep global trade moving, and that developing nations can have access to the technologies and infrastructure to be part of shipping’s green transition.”

“We welcome the commitment from all partners, from industry and the UN agencies, to tackle this challenge collaboratively with workers and their unions,” said Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary.

The task force will hold its first meeting in December.