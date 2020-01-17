Taylor Maritime grows fleet to 28 with supramax acquisition

Hong Kong dry bulk owner Taylor Maritime has acquired its third supramax, the 2011-build Mitsui supramax Nord Fuji , bringing its fleet to a total of 28 vessels.

Brokers are reporting that Taylor Maritime has paid $13.7m for the vessel, acquired from Dutch outfit Triton Navigation.

Edward Buttery, CEO of Taylor Maritime, confirmed the deal to Splash saying they bought the vessel for clients of Taylor Maritime. He did not confirm the price however.

VesselsValue has a market value of $13.42m on the vessel, however there most recent deal for a 2011-built Mitsui supramax was done for $14.2m in October 2019.