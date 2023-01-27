Dry CargoEuropeGreater China

Taylor Maritime secures rare early 2024 delivery slot at Japanese yard

Taylor Maritime

The Buttery family has used its many decades of relationship-building in Japan to secure a very early delivery berth at a top-tier yard.

In a Q4 trading update today, London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) revealed it had contracted a 40,000 dwt bulk carrier newbuild in Japan delivering in Q1 next year, something the Ed Buttery-led company described as a rare early delivery window given Japanese newbuild contracts are now only deliverable in H2 2025.

“This is part of a limited renewal strategy and is in conjunction with disposals of older vessels; as an ammonia-ready, eco-design, from a top tier Japanese yard, the vessel will serve to lower the fleet’s overall average age and enhance its ESG credentials,” TMI stated.

The identity of the shipbuilder was not revealed, nor the price paid. Japanese yards offering ammonia-ready bulk carriers include Oshima and Imabari.

