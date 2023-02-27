Dry CargoEuropeGreater China

Taylor Maritime sells open hatch bulk carrier

Taylor Maritime

London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments has let go the Corkscrew, a 33,200 dwt open hatch, Kanda-built bulker for just under $14m. The Edward Buttery-led company had bought the ship in 2018 for $12m.

Taylor Maritime was established in 2013. It has since targeted Japanese-built handysize and supramax vessels for its growing fleet.

The company has one ship, full of corn, which has been stuck in Ukrainian waters since war with Russia broke out a year ago.

