Taylor Maritime sells open hatch bulk carrier

London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments has let go the Corkscrew , a 33,200 dwt open hatch, Kanda-built bulker for just under $14m. The Edward Buttery-led company had bought the ship in 2018 for $12m.

Taylor Maritime was established in 2013. It has since targeted Japanese-built handysize and supramax vessels for its growing fleet.

The company has one ship, full of corn, which has been stuck in Ukrainian waters since war with Russia broke out a year ago.