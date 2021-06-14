Taylor Maritime takes handy bulker from Shikishima Kisen

Taylor Maritime Investments has snapped up a handy bulker You & Island from Japan’s Shikishima Kisen for $15.2m, according to brokers.

The 2011-built ship is part of the Guernsey-incorporated firm’s move to invest in 23 secondhand handysize and supramax bulk carriers.

The Ed Buttery-led firm raised $253.7m in an oversubscribed issuing on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

End-May, Taylor Maritime sealed purchase agreements for 17 ships for $182.8m, part-financed by the issue of around 93.7m ordinary shares.

The acquisition of the remaining six vessels is currently expected to be completed between July 2021 and February 2022 for a consideration of $81.3m.