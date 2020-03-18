Home Sector Tankers Team Tankers farms out management of vessels via deals with Maersk Tankers and V.Group March 18th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Operations, Tankers

Team Tankers have formed partnerships with Maersk Tankers and V.Group respectively to collaborate on the management of its ships.

Under the agreement between Team Tankers and Maersk Tankers, the latter will take over the commercial management of 27 tankers from Team Tankers International, and establish two new pools. Team Tankers International will also gain access to Maersk Tankers’ digital approach to commercial management, with its strong emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions and improving partner returns. As part of the agreement, employees within operations, chartering and bunker management will transfer from Team Tankers International to Maersk Tankers’ offices in Copenhagen, Houston and Singapore.

“The cooperation is a further step towards building scale for our tanker fleet. We believe the timing of the cooperation is good as the medium and longer-term outlook for the product and chemical tanker market is positive, and the order book is at a historically low level. We look forward to working with Maersk Tankers to achieve both companies’ goals,” said Hans Feringa, president and CEO at Team Tankers International.

Separately, Team Tankers announced a joint venture with ship management specialist V.Group, whereby Team Tankers will transfer 10 MR tankers and two 25,000 dwt coated vessels to the jv, along with its on shore technical organisation and seafaring expertise. This is in addition to 21 Team Tanker ships already with V.Group for technical management.

Team Tankers will own 30% and V.Group 70% of the jv, Dania Ship Management AS Denmark, which will continue to be based in Copenhagen. The joint venture will commence operations on April 1.