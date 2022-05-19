Technip Energies floats suite of building blocks for offshore hydrogen production

Technip Energies and its affiliates, Kanfa and Inocean, have launched a full suite of carbon-free solutions for green hydrogen production.

This suite, dubbed GO.H2 by T.EN, is based on renewable power sources such as wind and solar. The solution is said to be flexible with building blocks tailored to meet needs depending on substructures, hydrogen products and derivatives produced, functionality and locations.

The offshore facility can be a fixed structure or a floater. The green hydrogen is produced using a seawater desalination unit, followed by electrolysis, and exported to shore by a transport pipeline or offloaded on a carrier vessel, the French-based firm explained. For harsher environments, the substructure can be a spar or a semisubmersible.

For high capacities and further from shore, the hydrogen is converted by adding an ammonia or a liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) unit and transferred to floating storage and offloading vessel. By adding hydrogen storage and fuel cells, the facility ensures a power supply for electrified oil and gas facilities powered by wind turbines. For smaller capacities, the systems can be located on the floating offshore wind substructure or the substation.

Technip Energies said that intermittency management is addressed from the design phase through adequate system architecture and technology bricks, power and hydrogen storage, and control strategies. “In operations, an energy management system enables online production optimisation through predictive control models,” the company added.