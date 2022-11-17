Technip Energies, JGC and KBR awarded FEED contract for Nigeria’s first FLNG project

Nigeria’s first-ever floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project is pressing ahead with the award of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work.

The project led by Nigerian independent UTM Offshore has contracted Paris-based Technip Energies, Japan’s JGC, KBR and the US services giant KBR for the job.

With a capacity of 1.2m tons per annum, the planned facility will process and liquefy gas from the Yoho crude oil field offshore Nigeria.

Technip Energies will be responsible for the hull and the mooring system design while JGC will handle the topsides design.

Yoho started crude production in 2003. ExxonMobil subsidiary MPN holds a 40% stake and operatorship in the field, while Nigerian state-owned oil company NNPC holds the remaining 60%. First production is expected before 2027, with commodity trading giant Vitol lined up as the LNG buyer.