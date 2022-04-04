Technip Energies secures FEED contract for Equinor’s 800 MW floater in South Korea

Technip Energies has been selected by Equinor to perform a front-end engineering design (FEED) for the offshore floating wind Firefly project, located 70 km offshore the East Coast of South Korea.

The FEED contract covers the engineering of the floating wind turbine substructures for the proposed 800 MW offshore wind farm.

The design of the substructures will include Technip Energies’ in-house three-column semi-submersible floater technology INO15, with a capacity of 15 MW.

The firefly wind farm is planned off the coast of the city of Ulsan in South Korea and will serve to feed the Korean grid. It is planned to be in operation in 2027.