Technip Energies secures FEED contract for Italian gigawatt-scale floater

French-based engineering and technology company Technip Energies has been selected by Italy’s Renexia part of Toto Holding to carry out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for a gigawatt-scale floating offshore wind project in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Med Wind project, located some 60 km off the west coast of Sicily is planned to have an installed power capacity of 2.8 GW. Technip Energies’s scope of work covers the FEED for the 190 floating foundations and moorings for the wind turbines and the conceptual design for the floating offshore substations. The design of the floating foundation will be based on Technip Energies’ in-house three-column semisub floater technology INO15, with a capacity of 15 MW.

In April, Renexia completed the Mediterranean’s first marine wind farm in Taranto. The 850 sq km Med Wind once operational could provide enough electricity to power 3.4 m homes a year, which translates to an annual CO2 saving of 2.7m tons.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Renexia for the largest floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean Sea. By leveraging our in-house technology, combined with our engineering and design capabilities, we are glad to support such a major development which will play a key role in achieving Italy’s ambitious renewable energies development plan and national decarbonisation goals,” said Laure Mandrou, senior vice president of carbon free solutions at Technip Energies.