Technip Energies, Subsea 7 and Samkang M&T secure FEED contract for South Korean floater

Engineering giant Technip Energies, in consortium with Subsea 7 and South Korean yard Samkang M& T, has been selected by Corio Generation and TotalEnergies to perform a front-end engineering design (FEED) for their Ulsan Gray Whale 3 offshore wind farm project, located offshore South Korea’s east coast.

The FEED contract covers engineering for floater, mooring, and inter-array cable in collaboration with a wind turbine supplier. The design of the floating foundation will include Technip Energies’ three-column semi-submersible floater technology with a capacity of 15MW.

The Gray Whale 3, aiming to develop a 504MW floating offshore wind farm located around 60 to 70 km from Onsan port in Ulsan, is one of the three offshore wind projects with a total installed capacity of 1.5GW that Corio Generation and TotalEnergies are promoting off the coast of Ulsan.

“The floating offshore wind project is a breakthrough alternative to solving the limitations of fixed projects and requires cutting-edge technology and construction capabilities. Based on the know-how accumulated through successful offshore wind substructure projects such as Taiwan and the UK, we will secure a firm position as a global leader,” remarked Song Moo-suk, chairman of Samkang M& T.