TechnipFMC and Magnora JV teams up with Hiraeth for Welsh floating wind

Magnora Offshore Wind, a joint venture between TechnipFMC and Magnora, has agreed with Wales-based developer Hiraeth Energy to cooperate on the development of two floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea with a total capacity of around 700 MW. 

The Crown Estate is planning a leasing process in the area that could see rights awarded in 2023 and projects delivered from 2030 into the early part of the next decade. Magnora Offshore Wind was successful in the recent ScotWind leasing round, securing rights to develop a 500 MW wind farm.

“We are progressing the expansion of our pipeline of offshore wind projects, and act on opportunities with strong, committed and competent partners” says Kristin Gjertsen, Managing Director of Magnora Offshore Wind. “Together with Hiraeth Energy we believe that we represent a progressive approach to the development of offshore wind projects, creating long-term value in all project phases.”

The Crown Estate plans to unlock up to 4 GW of clean energy capacity in England and Wales and is working towards awarding agreements for lease for early-commercial scale projects of approximately 300-350 MW, and for full-commercial scale projects of up to 1 GW. Earlier this month EDF Renewables UK formed a joint venture partnership with international renewable project developer DP Energy, to generate up to 1 GW of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

