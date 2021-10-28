TechnipFMC and Saipem to collaborate on subsea projects

Offshore contracting giants TechnipFMC and Saipem have teamed up to identify subsea projects worldwide that could be jointly executed.

Under the commercial agreement, the partners will pursue specific subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) opportunities.

The two companies said the collaboration should provide greater operational flexibility and optimised execution strategies through access to a broad range of SURF products and installation methods.

“The agreement will provide a pool of complementary enabling vessels and facilities and a consolidated reel laying and J-laying technology base,” Stefano Porcari, chief operating officer of the E&C offshore division at Saipem, explained.