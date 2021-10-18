TechnipFMC and Talos Energy enter alliance to provide carbon capture and storage on US Gulf Coast

TechnipFMC and Talos Energy, an independent exploration and production company with upstream and downstream operations in the US and offshore Mexico, have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects along the US Gulf Coast.

The alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational strength and sub-surface expertise with TechnipFMC’s extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterisation, front-end engineering and design, and first injection through life of field operations.