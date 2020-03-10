TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract by BP Angola

March 11th, 2020

Offshore services giant TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by BP Angola for the Platina field development.

The contract covers the manufacture, delivery and installation of subsea equipment including subsea trees, a production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems as well as rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.

Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are very pleased to have been selected by BP for this important deepwater development offshore Angola. We are committed to BP and to supporting the Angolan oil and gas industry. This iEPCI follows iFEED work and will utilize our local assets such as our service base in Luanda and our umbilical factory in Lobito.”

The contract is described by TechnipFMC as significant, which puts its value somewhere in the region of $75m to $250m.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

