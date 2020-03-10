Home Sector Offshore TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract by BP Angola March 11th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Offshore services giant TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by BP Angola for the Platina field development.

The contract covers the manufacture, delivery and installation of subsea equipment including subsea trees, a production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems as well as rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.

Arnaud Pieton, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are very pleased to have been selected by BP for this important deepwater development offshore Angola. We are committed to BP and to supporting the Angolan oil and gas industry. This iEPCI follows iFEED work and will utilize our local assets such as our service base in Luanda and our umbilical factory in Lobito.”

The contract is described by TechnipFMC as significant, which puts its value somewhere in the region of $75m to $250m.