EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract by Equinor

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles October 20, 2020
0 7 Less than a minute

TechnipFMC has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract by Equinor for the Breidablikk Pipelay, including option for the subsea installation scope, located in the area close to the Grane Field in the North Sea.

The Breidablikk project is a tie-back to the existing Grane platform, and TechnipFMC’s scope includes provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines as well as pipeline installation work.

Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We have collaborated closely with Equinor in order to optimize the solutions and methodology for the pipelay installation. We are honored to once again be selected by Equinor to create value with our products and services offering.”

The Breidablikk development is subject to final approvals, and TechnipFMC says the contract is valued somewhere between $75m and $250m.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close