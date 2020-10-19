TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract by Equinor

TechnipFMC has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract by Equinor for the Breidablikk Pipelay, including option for the subsea installation scope, located in the area close to the Grane Field in the North Sea.

The Breidablikk project is a tie-back to the existing Grane platform, and TechnipFMC’s scope includes provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines as well as pipeline installation work.

Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We have collaborated closely with Equinor in order to optimize the solutions and methodology for the pipelay installation. We are honored to once again be selected by Equinor to create value with our products and services offering.”

The Breidablikk development is subject to final approvals, and TechnipFMC says the contract is valued somewhere between $75m and $250m.