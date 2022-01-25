TechnipFMC awarded large EPCI contract by Petrobras for Búzios 6 field

TechnipFMC, a technology provider to traditional and new energy industries, has been awarded a large subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Petrobras for its Búzios 6 field (module 7), a greenfield development in the pre-salt area.

The contract covers flexible and rigid pipe, umbilicals, pipeline end terminals, rigid jumpers, umbilical termination assemblies and a mooring system.

The flexible pipe, umbilicals and subsea structures, as well as some of the rigid pipe, will be manufactured in Brazil to minimise the carbon footprint associated with transportation and installation.