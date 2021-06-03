TechnipFMC awarded Patola contract by Karoon Energy

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by Karoon Energy for the Patola field development in Brazil.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea trees, flexible pipes and umbilicals. The project will tie back to the existing Baúna floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Cidade de Itajaí .

TechnipFMC will leverage its assets and local content in Brazil, including its subsea equipment and flexible pipe plants and its logistics base.

The Patola field is located within the 100% Karoon-owned and operated BM-S-40 production licence in the Santos Basin, adjacent to the producing Baúna and Piracaba accumulations.

The field development budget is between $175m and $195m, of which around $17m has already been invested.