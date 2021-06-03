AmericasEuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC awarded Patola contract by Karoon Energy

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 3, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Ocyan

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by Karoon Energy for the Patola field development in Brazil.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea trees, flexible pipes and umbilicals. The project will tie back to the existing Baúna floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Cidade de Itajaí.

TechnipFMC will leverage its assets and local content in Brazil, including its subsea equipment and flexible pipe plants and its logistics base.

The Patola field is located within the 100% Karoon-owned and operated BM-S-40 production licence in the Santos Basin, adjacent to the producing Baúna and Piracaba accumulations.

The field development budget is between $175m and $195m, of which around $17m has already been invested.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 3, 2021
0 6 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button