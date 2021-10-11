TechnipFMC awarded pipelay support vessel contract with Petrobras

UK-headquartered subsea giant TechnipFMC has won a long-term charter and services contract from Brazilian oil major Petrobras worth between $250m and $500m for the 2014-built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Coral do Atlântico .

The Brazilian-registered vessel has been secured on a three-year contract, with an option to extend. The PLSV will mainly work in ultra-deepwater of up to 3,000 m, with operations offshore Brazil scheduled to commence in the second quarter of next year.

“Coral do Atlântico is the third of our pipelay support vessels to be contracted via a long-term charter by Petrobras this year, indicating rising demand in the Brazilian market for flexibles,” said Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

Earlier in August, TechnipFMC and its joint venture partner DOF Subsea sealed a three-year deal with Petrobras for PLSVs Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niteroi.