TechnipFMC awarded subsea tieback contract for North El Amriya and North Idku

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering procurement construction and installation contract by NIpetco and PetroAmriya, joint ventures between Energean and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), for a subsea tieback offshore Egypt on the North El Amriya and North Idku concession.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, subsea trees, production manifolds, umbilicals, flexible pipelines, jumpers and associated subsea and topside controls.

Jonathan Landes, president Ssubsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are proud and honored to be selected for this important development offshore Egypt. This project award showcases TechnipFMC’s position as the market and technology leader for integrated projects globally and demonstrates the benefits of our iEPCI solution for subsea developments. We will continue our long-term, collaborative relationship with Energean and are pleased to work again with EGPC and EGAS for the development of gas production in Egypt.”

TechnipFMC defines the contract as significant, which puts its value between $75m and $250m.