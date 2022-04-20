TechnipFMC awarded Wintershall Dea contract in Norway

TechnipFMC has won an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract from Wintershall Dea Norge for its Maria revitalisation project, which is expected to boost production at the existing field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The UK-based engineering giant said the contract, comprising subsea trees, spools, jumpers, and flexible pipes, is worth between $75m and $250m.

The revitalisation project will tie in an additional lightweight six-slot integrated template structure. The two existing templates in the Maria field are part of TechnipFMC’s installed base and began production in 2017.

“This iEPCI™ award is built on our ability to leverage our integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED) model. Through early engagement, we optimized the field layout and maximized the benefits of integrated project execution. Our involvement helped reduce the carbon footprint of the revitalisation project by modifying existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for an additional 4,000 m of pipe,” explained Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.