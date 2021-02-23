AsiaEuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC clinches Limbayong subsea contract with Petronas

TechnipFMC has announced that its subsidiary FMC Wellhead Equipment has been awarded a major contract by Petronas for the provision of front-end engineering design, and integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of subsea production system, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (iEPCI) for the Limbayong Deepwater Development Project. 

This contract covers the development of 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the Limbayong FPSO unit in Malaysia. TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals, flexible risers, flowlines, jumpers and other associated subsea hardware for the project.

“We are delighted and honored to have been selected by PETRONAS Carigali to develop this deepwater field. We are committed to Petronas and to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. This iEPCI contract combines our integrated subsea solution with our Subsea 2.0 products, demonstrating the added value of our unique and complete integrated offering,” said Jonathan Landes, president subsea at TechnipFMC. 

