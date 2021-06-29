TechnipFMC lands subsea contract for Petrobras’ Búzios fields

TechnipFMC has been awarded a subsea contract by the Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields in the Santos basin offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, worth between $250m and $500m, the UK-based contracting giant will supply subsea trees with controls, electrical and hydraulic distribution units, topside systems, and installation and intervention support services with rental tooling. Delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

“The Búzios 6-9 fields are major developments in Brazil, and we are very honored to support Petrobras in this subsea project, which further strengthens our long-term partnership. This contract demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ needs and leverages our expertise in the pre-salt field,” said Jonathan Landes, president, subsea, at TechnipFMC.

The subsea trees will be manufactured at TechnipFMC’s facilities in Brazil, which are powered entirely by renewable energy sources.

In April this year, TechnipFMC secured another subsea contract with Petrobras for the Marlim and Voador fields.