TechnipFMC lines up $1bn subsea contract in Brazil

Offshore contracting giant TechnipFMC has signed a letter of intent with Equinor’s subsidiary in Brazil for an integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED) study on its BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.

The study will finalise the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision.

The FEED study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) phase of the project.

The major iEPCI contract, worth over $1bn, would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. TechnipFMC would also be responsible for life-of-field services.

“This integrated project will be the first time Equinor uses our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order production systems, of which we’re seeing increased customer adoption,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The BM-C-33 development comprises the Pao de Acucar, Gavea and Seat discoveries and is estimated to hold more than 1bn boe in recoverable resources. The block was acquired at the ANP auction held in 2005 and Equinor became the operator in 2016.